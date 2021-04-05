Large fire sparks at central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews are investigating after a fire sparked at a central Fresno home on Monday morning.The blaze was first reported around 3:45 am on Hedges and Thesta near Fresno Street.The house was boarded up, but firefighters say there was some furniture inside as if someone was living there.Firefighters were able to knock out the flames before they spread to neighboring homes.Fire crews remained on the scene, monitoring for hot spots. Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area throughout the morning.Investigators say no one was inside the house at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.