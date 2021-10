FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fire at a house in west central Fresno on Monday morning.Fire crews responded to a home on Belmont and Marks Avenues shortly before 3:30 am.The house was gated, and officials said the house was lived in up until about two weeks ago.Firefighters did a rapid search through the house, and officials said no one was inside the house at the time.PG&E crews disconnected a power line after it dropped onto the property.No one was hurt.The flames destroyed the house.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.