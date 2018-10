Fresno Fire investigators are working to determine if arson is the reason for a garage fire in downtown Fresno.Authorities say the blaze started at around 2 p.m. this afternoon near Tuolumne and Plumas Street.Officials tell us a sofa sitting in an alleyway outside of the detached garage caught fire, which then spread to the nearby structure.Firefighters arrived within a minute of the call and quickly put the fire out.No one was injured.