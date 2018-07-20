FRESNO

Fresno Fire investigating what started fire in abandoned house already damaged by fire

An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked a blaze in an abandoned Fresno home that was already damaged by fire. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked a blaze in an abandoned Fresno home that was already damaged by fire.

The fire broke out Thursday night just before midnight in the area of Olive and Angus. Crews said the home had severe damage from a previous fire, which had already destroyed a lot of the roof.

Firefighters said because of that previous damage, and because the home has a basement, they couldn't safely fight the fire from inside.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Cope said, "Eventually the home will be bulldozed and rebuilt. So it's not good risk versus benefit to put people inside in order to put the fire out."

Fire crews fought the fire from outside and worked to protect neighboring property.

None of the firefighters suffered injuries fighting this fire.
