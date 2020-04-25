Man pulled out of fire at northwest Fresno apartment, hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being pulled out of a fire in northwest Fresno.The fire took place at a fourplex apartment unit on W Bullard and N Marks Ave on Friday evening.Firefighters say they arrived to find smoke coming out of the shared attic.They pulled out the victim, who wasn't breathing and had significant burn injuries.His condition is not yet clear.Fire officials say four units have been impacted by the fire and one of them has been damaged.The shared attic is also damaged.