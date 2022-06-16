Crews battle large fire near Fresno railroad tracks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke and flames filled the air in central Fresno after a fire near the railroad tracks.

It sparked just before 1 am on Thursday in the area of Hughes and Weber.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from a large pile of railroad ties.

They were able to attack the flames from both sides.

No nearby buildings were in danger.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.
