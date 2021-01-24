Careers

Fresno Fire holding virtual recruitment town hall next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in four years -- the Fresno Fire Department is hiring.

If you think you've got what it takes, you can register to snag one of 500 spots in their virtual recruitment town hall.

The webinar is Wednesday, the 27th at 6 pm and you can sign up on their website now.

While they are busy with an explosive start to the year, fires aren't all these crews are tasked with.

Medical calls and rescues make up roughly 85 percent of their day-to-day.

"We want someone that understands that this is 20-30 years of your life that's fast-paced hard work and constant education," says Shane Brown with Fresno Fire. "All of us in the fire department, from the top to the bottom, we're constantly in training classes."

The new hires are possible thanks to the new city budget, and pending a federal safer grant.

This will be the first time in more than a decade that the department is opening recruitment to the general public, meaning a firefighting background is not required.

You can register for the virtual recruitment town hall, where you can participate in a Q&A session on their website.
