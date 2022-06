FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a southeast Fresno recycling center Friday morning.The fire broke out after 3 am at the Soex West Textile facility on Orange Avenue near Church Avenue.It appeared debris was burning outside the building. The intense flames sent large clouds of smoke into the air.Crews are working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported at this time.