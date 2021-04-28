Authorities shut down southeast Fresno intersection as firefighters battle fire

Units on scene battling a structure heavily involved in fire that has spread to a nearby grass field. Crews are working to access and contain the fire. FFD has fought more than 600 fires in the month of April. On pace to shatter previous records for fires in a year. pic.twitter.com/NwxlSRmJrB — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 28, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large structure fire that has spread to a nearby grass field in southeast Fresno on Wednesday.Fire officials say the fire broke out in an outbuilding on Peach and Tulare Avenues.Crews were working to shut down Peach and Tulare to get better access to the flames that spread into the field.Drivers are advised to avoid the area while firefighters work to douse the fire.Fresno Fire says its firefighters fought more than 600 fires this month. The department is already close to breaking the record for the number of fires fought in a year.