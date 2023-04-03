Two-alarm fire causes significant damage to 3 businesses in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three Northwest Fresno businesses suffered significant damage after a fire broke out Sunday night.

Crews responded to a call of a commercial fire on Feland and Shaw Avenues at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from Cigar & Cigarettes.

A second alarm was called and more resources were dispatched.

In total, 55 firefighters were on scene at the peak of the firefight.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started in a back room of the cigarette store and made its way to the attic where it caused significant damage.

Officials say the fire presented a unique challenge because of the type of attic in the building. It allows the fire to move through multiple businesses quickly.

All three businesses, Cigar & Cigarettes, AT &T and Cricket Wireless, were open and operating at the time the fire started.

Power has been shut off at the shopping center and officials say the three businesses will likely be closed for "a while."

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.