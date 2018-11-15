APARTMENT FIRE

Fresno Fire working a three-alarm apartment fire in East Central Fresno

Fresno Fire crews are working a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in East Central.

Fresno Fire crews are working a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in East Central Fresno.



Crews arrived at the apartment building near Maple and McKinley around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and quickly got to work on. After a few minutes of fighting the flames, crews requested a third alarm.

According to Action News reporter Cory James, northbound and southbound traffic is closed on Maple from McKinley to University.



We have a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefirefirefightersFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APARTMENT FIRE
Oakland Fire crews battling intense flames from 5-alarm fire engulfing apartment complex
Motor scooter catches flame, causes fire at apartment complex
Merced man arrested, admits to setting his apartment on fire
Fire in Northeast Fresno engulfs apartment complex
More apartment fire
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
Video shows men carrying bathtub full of 100,000 coins to buy new iPhone
Adventist Health expands services during flu season
Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Serial killer jailed for strangling 3 women may be linked to 90 more murders
Show More
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Someone keeps throwing pumpkins from a bridge in Indiana, causing car crashes
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
Camp Fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
'Polite Bandit' arrested following 33 day crime spree in Northwest Fresno
More News