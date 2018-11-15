Fresno Fire working a three-alarm apartment fire in East Central Fresno

UPDATE: Command has requested a 3rd Alarm to help battle the blaze. pic.twitter.com/ZRx8pfjnJI — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) November 15, 2018

#BREAKING: Apartment fire near McKinley & Maple. Flames could be seen from freeway while driving on the 168. Will be at the scene shortly with more @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/So6KSn27UA — Cory James (@CoryABC30) November 15, 2018

Fresno Fire crews are working a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in East Central Fresno.Crews arrived at the apartment building near Maple and McKinley around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and quickly got to work on. After a few minutes of fighting the flames, crews requested a third alarm.According to Action News reporter Cory James, northbound and southbound traffic is closed on Maple from McKinley to University.We have a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.