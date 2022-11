Fire spreads through Central Fresno restaurant Zamora's Carnitas

FRESNO, Calif, (KFSN) -- A Fresno Fire investigator is working to determine what sparked an early morning fire at Zamora's Carnitas on Fresno Street between Thomas and Lewis.

Officials say the manager of the Central Fresno restaurant got a call from his alarm company early Tuesday morning. He went down and found flames in the kitchen.

Fire crews say the flames punched through the ceiling and spread to the roof of the building.

The full extent of damage has not yet been released.