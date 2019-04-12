marijuana

Fresno firefighters discover 300 marijuana plants growing inside home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A house fire in Central Fresno led firefighters to an illegal marijuana grow.

Around 20 firefighters responded to a home on Crystal and Yale avenues on Thursday afternoon.

The report came in as an attic fire.

Fire officials say they then found roughly 300 marijuana plants inside the home, and the attic fire was likely an electrical issue.

"Our fire investigators came out, and there was some power coming into the building. It was helping facilitate a marijuana grow operation. That's determined to be the cause of the fire," said Fresno fire captain Kenny Garcia.

No one was inside the home when the flames broke out, and no one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralmarijuanadrugs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in SoCal
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in SoCal
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News