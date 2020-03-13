society

Fresno Fire crews honor fallen Porterville firefighters by collecting donations

Firefighters will be at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees Avenues filling their helmets with donations starting at 7 a.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are honoring the lives of two firefighters who were killed last month in the Porterville city library fire by collecting donations in north Fresno on Friday.

Firefighters will be at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees Avenues filling their helmets with donations starting at 7 a.m.

All of the money that the crews collect will directly benefit the families of fallen Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.

They will be filling their helmets until 1 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoportervillesocietyfirefirefightersdonations
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Clovis couple delivers lunches, treats to frontline hospital workers
Britney Spears says she accidentally started a fire in her home gym
Couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony
UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work; urges patience over COVID-19 lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News