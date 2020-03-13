Fresno Fire crews honor fallen Porterville firefighters by collecting donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are honoring the lives of two firefighters who were killed last month in the Porterville city library fire by collecting donations in north Fresno on Friday.
Firefighters will be at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees Avenues filling their helmets with donations starting at 7 a.m.
All of the money that the crews collect will directly benefit the families of fallen Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
They will be filling their helmets until 1 p.m.
