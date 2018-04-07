HOUSE FIRE

Fresno firefighters investigating cause of vacant home fire in northwest Fresno

Fresno firefighters and PG&E crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned home in northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno firefighters and PG&E crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned home in northwest Fresno.

It broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the home on Bluff and Churchill Avenues.

Firefighters say wind created the potential for flames to spread to nearby homes.



The home was vacant and undergoing renovations.

Investigators believe the fire began in the garage and are working to determine how it started.
