Fresno firefighters investigating cause of vacant home fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno firefighters and PG&E crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned home in northwest Fresno.
It broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the home on Bluff and Churchill Avenues.
Firefighters say wind created the potential for flames to spread to nearby homes.
Fresno Fire investigation in NW Fresno. Bluff Ave (between Churchill & Hagler) closed off as crews mop up. PG&E & Fresno PD on scene. Fire Battalion Chief tells me the fire started in the garage (home vacant). 2nd alarm called because wind caused threat to nearby homes. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/iOZHxZ0m2R— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) April 8, 2018
The home was vacant and undergoing renovations.
Investigators believe the fire began in the garage and are working to determine how it started.