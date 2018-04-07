Fresno firefighters investigating cause of vacant home fire in northwest Fresno

Fresno Fire investigation in NW Fresno. Bluff Ave (between Churchill & Hagler) closed off as crews mop up. PG&E & Fresno PD on scene. Fire Battalion Chief tells me the fire started in the garage (home vacant). 2nd alarm called because wind caused threat to nearby homes. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/iOZHxZ0m2R — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) April 8, 2018

Fresno firefighters and PG&E crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned home in northwest Fresno.It broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the home on Bluff and Churchill Avenues.Firefighters say wind created the potential for flames to spread to nearby homes.The home was vacant and undergoing renovations.Investigators believe the fire began in the garage and are working to determine how it started.