FRESNO

Fresno firefighters put out house fire at residence that has been on fire before

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after Fresno firefighters were called out to a house that's been on fire before. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway after Fresno firefighters were called out to a house that's been on fire before. The blaze was reported just after midnight at a home on Annadale near Ivy.

Fire officials said the fire started on the front porch and moved into the home, which was already damaged from previous fires. In recent months, fire officials said they have seen a rise in vacant house fires which can pose a danger to firefighters and be a drain on resources.

Tim Fulmer with Fresno Fire said, "These things are not necessarily what we want to be doing at midnight. Obviously, we have other things we could be doing to protect the citizens of Fresno. But there are the unfortunate times we live with this type of activity in these areas."

Firefighters did not say how many times the home has been set on fire.

No one was hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefirefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News