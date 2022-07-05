Valley firework sales booming this 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks stands across Central California saw a big boom in their sales this weekend and on Monday.Fresno vendors saw some of their best sales, which is a big win for local non-profits.Volunteers were out in northeast Fresno, raising money for a cause.Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated's Fundraiser Chair Stephanie Johnson Gay says the stand is their largest fundraiser all year.Despite their fireworks being stolen last year, they feel like they've redeemed themselves this year."We have sold more this year than we ever have and we are excited about the opportunities that are available to us," Gay said.The public service organization raises money for scholarships to graduating seniors.This year the organization gave out $88,000, but with their increase in fireworks sales they hope to reach $100,000.Over in northwest, Jocelynn and her family were busy as well.She said, "We had people coming in like 8 in the morning. They were coming really early to get their stuff."Their stand benefits her late father's organization - As1 Innovations.She thanked competitive pricing for their surge. "We are getting a lot more sales because of the prices, so it's really good."In their festive colors, the Rockwell family said this year they're opting for a smaller celebration.Tina and Leo Rockwell stood with their son, Jude."There's a lot of people on our block that aren't really home so I feel like it's going to be less crazy this year," Tina said.Over in central Fresno, Rus Pickett said his nonprofit 12th Man Foundation uses athletics to empower inner-city youth. The are raising money to pay for the basketball team's AAU travel.He said they received a lot of help in the last week from multiple high schools like Fresno, Bullard, Sunnyside and McClane.While they are close to reaching their goals, Pickett said he's happy to see everyone come together for such a good cause."Our neighbors have been kind of checking on us in the evenings, checking on us in the mornings to make sure we are safe and we don't need any waters of that nature, and we are good to go...that's been awesome."The stands are supposed to stay open until 10 pm.But if you're a bargain shopper, booths can stay open until Wednesday at noon.