4th of july

Valley firework sales booming this 4th of July

Fresno vendors saw some of their best sales, which is a big win for local non-profits.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley firework sales booming this 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks stands across Central California saw a big boom in their sales this weekend and on Monday.

Fresno vendors saw some of their best sales, which is a big win for local non-profits.


Volunteers were out in northeast Fresno, raising money for a cause.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated's Fundraiser Chair Stephanie Johnson Gay says the stand is their largest fundraiser all year.

Despite their fireworks being stolen last year, they feel like they've redeemed themselves this year.

"We have sold more this year than we ever have and we are excited about the opportunities that are available to us," Gay said.

The public service organization raises money for scholarships to graduating seniors.

This year the organization gave out $88,000, but with their increase in fireworks sales they hope to reach $100,000.

Over in northwest, Jocelynn and her family were busy as well.


She said, "We had people coming in like 8 in the morning. They were coming really early to get their stuff."

Their stand benefits her late father's organization - As1 Innovations.

She thanked competitive pricing for their surge. "We are getting a lot more sales because of the prices, so it's really good."

In their festive colors, the Rockwell family said this year they're opting for a smaller celebration.

Tina and Leo Rockwell stood with their son, Jude.

"There's a lot of people on our block that aren't really home so I feel like it's going to be less crazy this year," Tina said.

Over in central Fresno, Rus Pickett said his nonprofit 12th Man Foundation uses athletics to empower inner-city youth. The are raising money to pay for the basketball team's AAU travel.


He said they received a lot of help in the last week from multiple high schools like Fresno, Bullard, Sunnyside and McClane.

While they are close to reaching their goals, Pickett said he's happy to see everyone come together for such a good cause.

"Our neighbors have been kind of checking on us in the evenings, checking on us in the mornings to make sure we are safe and we don't need any waters of that nature, and we are good to go...that's been awesome."

The stands are supposed to stay open until 10 pm.

But if you're a bargain shopper, booths can stay open until Wednesday at noon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno4th of julynonprofitnon profitfundraiserfireworks
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
Harsher penalties for Fresno residents who light illegal fireworks
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
20th annual Freedom Run held at Woodward Park
Tips on keeping pets safe, happy during 4th of July celebrations
TOP STORIES
Person on interest taken into custody after 6 killed in IL shooting
1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno
2nd teenage boy gunned down in Fresno County in less than a week
Harsher penalties for Fresno residents who light illegal fireworks
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
How fireworks impact people with Alzheimer's, dementia
2 homes destroyed by vegetation fire in southeast Fresno
Show More
House destroyed after fire in central Fresno
13-year-old girl drowns at Eastman Lake in Madera County, deputies say
33-year-old security guard speaks out after stabbing at Merced store
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
Body found in canal in Madera, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News