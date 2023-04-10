WATCH LIVE

New Fresno First location opens in central Fresno

Monday, April 10, 2023 11:29PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new health center is now open in central Fresno and ready to provide medical, dental, and optometry services.

Family Healthcare Network has opened its newest Fresno First site on First Street near Shields Avenue.

The facility offers a full range of health services, has 51 exam rooms, and is now accepting appointments.

This is the network's ninth center in the Fresno and Clovis area.

It's also the 48th location in Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties.

The center is currently open from 8 am to 6 pm on Monday and Wednesday through Friday.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

