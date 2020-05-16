Food trucks find creative ways to keep business alive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Food truck scene is rolling out across town, despite the cancellation of large events during this pandemic.
"It's forced everybody to be more creative and probably more assertive in their business, but I think that's paid dividends for a lot of them, people notice," said Mike Oz.
Oz is founder of Fresno Street Eats, which has combined efforts to offer convenient takeout at different locations or neighborhoods.
On Friday, food was being sold safely at two pop-ups called Lunch Break in North Fresno and at Frappes and Food Trucks in Northeast Fresno.
Many small businesses say they've been trying to navigate the changes.
"Business has been good. we did take a 2-month layoff around the middle of March," said Martin Franco, owner of Taco Machin.
Taco Machin is now back up and running and serving.
Indian fusion food truck Twisted Masala has only been on the scene for a few months.
"It's been a learning curve. We're reinventing ourselves so that we can make it through these hard times. We added meal prep to it. We wouldn't be able to do it without our community," said co-founder Amanda Vogel.
Oz says entrepreneurs are getting creative to connect and reach customers with everything from the food they serve to meal prep and more.
"I think we are preparing for a world in which we can do the big events whenever we can and we can do some of the smaller, community oriented things, but we've seen there's a taste for that and I don't think that's necessarily going to go away."
The group is also doing neighborhood pop-ups, showcasing their food in smaller communities and bringing what Oz calls a sense of normal in this new life.
Food trucks are rolling up to serve customers several days a week across town. To try their tasty cuisine, just click here to go to the Instagram page of Fresno Street Eats.
