2 new United Health Center clinics to come up in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction will soon begin on a pair of United Health Center clinics in Fresno.The new locations were selected to help residents who live in zip codes hit hardest during the pandemic.The City of Fresno is spending millions of dollars to bring healthcare services to areas of town where officials say they're desperately needed."In the middle of the pandemic, we took $10 million of the CARES Act and invested it in two healthcare clinics in South Fresno. One in Southeast Fresno and one in Southwest Fresno to deal with the long-term effect of good public health services in the area," said councilman Miguel Arias.The $10 million investment by the city will cover about half of the construction cost for both United Health Centers.The southwest location will be built near Edison High.While the southeast facility will be located across the street from Calwa Elementary.The two new centers are part of an effort to improve healthcare in Fresno's most under-served communities."The life expectancy is 20 years less in southwest Fresno than it is in north Fresno. This demonstrated for us that we needed to take an active role and improving the healthcare access to our neighborhoods," Arias said.Both locations will be a one-stop shop for healthcare services, including vision and dental.United Health Centers already treats 200,000 patients throughout the Central Valley.Deputy CEO Justin Preas is looking forward to expanding and serving more local families."When we look at building a health center it's all about data and looking at where our services are really needed the most," Preas.Both projects are expected to be complete by the end of 2023.