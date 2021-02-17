Community & Events

Free meals are being given away at different Fresno schools almost every day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundred of families picked up boxes of food on Tuesday in central Fresno, thanks to the 'Every Neighborhood Partnership.'

Volunteers loaded the meals in trunks to avoid contact.

The partnership with the Fresno Unified School District and the Central California Food Bank is making meals distributions like this nearly every day of the week.



Fresno State is also helping out - sending several student volunteers to each event.

When boxes are left over, they're taken to families in Mendota, Five Points, Madera, Firebaugh and Easton.

"We don't ask for anything, we don't care if they show up wherever we are. We give them food without asking any kind of questions," says Jugo Gomez with Every Neighborhood Partnership.

If you missed Tuesday's meal distribution, there is one nearly each day of the week at 3pm.

On Wednesday, they will be handing out free food boxes at Mayfair Elementary School.

You can find the full list here.
