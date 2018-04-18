Fresno gang member arrested for murdering baby

The Fresno Police Department has made an arrest in the murder case of 20-month-old baby Rashad Halford Junior, who was killed almost two years ago in the middle of gunfire that officers say was intended for his dad.You can hear the sounds of the gunshots fired into a group of people in West Central Fresno back in June 2016 through the Fresno Police Department's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system."There are certain homicide cases that absolutely capture the heart of a community," says Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.The bullets injured 44-year-old Willis Mucelroy and 30-year-old Rashad Halford Sr. but killed Halford's baby Rashad Junior, who was in his dad's arms when they were both hit multiple times.It's a day Chief Dyer remembers all too well--and still fights through emotions to talk about."Officers rendered first aid to Rashad Halford Jr. and he was transported to the hospital and unfortunately he was pronounced deceased at 3:45 am," says Chief Dyer.Dyer says now after almost two years of detectives working tirelessly to get the man who killed baby Rashad behind bars, they were finally able to make the arrest on Tuesday after getting the information they needed from a new witness.Baby Rashad's suspected killer has been identified as West Fresno gang member: 30-year-old Devin Ratliff.Officers say Ratliff was in a hooded sweatshirt when he walked up to the group at the Canyon Crest apartment complex, said some things to Halford Sr., and then began firing into the group. Officers say Ratliff had it out for Halford, who he ultimately shot, but the gunfire killed his baby son instead."He took the life of an innocent 20-month-old child, and for that, I don't know any gang member in Fresno that did not want to see this individual arrested, prosecuted and sent to prison for the rest of his life, because he crossed the line," says Dyer.The police department is grateful to have the suspected killer in jail, but say they still need one witness to come forward with vital information. They're hoping now that Ratliff is behind bars, she'll come to them with the information that can help serve justice for baby Rashad.Ratliff is being held on four million dollars bail in the Fresno County jail.