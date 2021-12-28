Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at east central Fresno gas station in March

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have now made an arrest for a murder at a Fresno gas station earlier this year.18-year-old Eleuterio Flores is accused of shooting 18-year-old Julian Cerda on March 20.Detectives say Cerda was outside the gas station at Maple and Shields when an argument started between his friends and a man in a white pick-up.Police believe Flores was in that truck and fired several rounds toward the group, hitting Cerda multiple times.The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he died.Officers say Flores is a known gang member and that he tried to get rid of a gun and run from them before he was caught yesterday.He's now booked in jail for murder and illegally possessing a firearm.