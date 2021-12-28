Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at east central Fresno gas station in March

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have now made an arrest for a murder at a Fresno gas station earlier this year.
18-year-old Eleuterio Flores is accused of shooting 18-year-old Julian Cerda on March 20.
Detectives say Cerda was outside the gas station at Maple and Shields when an argument started between his friends and a man in a white pick-up.
Police believe Flores was in that truck and fired several rounds toward the group, hitting Cerda multiple times.
The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Officers say Flores is a known gang member and that he tried to get rid of a gun and run from them before he was caught yesterday.
He's now booked in jail for murder and illegally possessing a firearm.
