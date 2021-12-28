Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at east central Fresno gas station in March

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have now made an arrest for a murder at a Fresno gas station earlier this year.

18-year-old Eleuterio Flores is accused of shooting 18-year-old Julian Cerda on March 20.

Detectives say Cerda was outside the gas station at Maple and Shields when an argument started between his friends and a man in a white pick-up.

Police believe Flores was in that truck and fired several rounds toward the group, hitting Cerda multiple times.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Officers say Flores is a known gang member and that he tried to get rid of a gun and run from them before he was caught yesterday.

He's now booked in jail for murder and illegally possessing a firearm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News