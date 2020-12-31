FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for the public's help tracking down a vehicle connected to a homicide that occurred earlier this month.
Saul Velazco, 27, was working as the store clerk of the Valero gas station on Clovis and Shields Avenues when he was gunned down early on the morning of December 2.
Velazco was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The police department is searching for a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was driven by the possible suspects involved, with the license plate 99021V2.
Authorities said the truck had Harley Davidson emblems on both sides of the engine compartment and a sticker on the rear window's upper left corner.
A motive for the attack has not been determined. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Fresno police searching for truck connected to deadly gas station shooting
