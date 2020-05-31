Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest

HAPPENING NOW: Thousands have gathered in front of City Hall to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis and protest police brutality. Community leaders are asking for a peaceful protest. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/kx0GFR544I — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) May 31, 2020

A majority of the crowd is wearing white shirts and black plants to honor George Floyd. Organizers say they have more than 50 volunteer security guards helping keep the peace. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/arH4S9rXUI — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) May 31, 2020

Community members now discussing racial inequalities in southern Fresno communities. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Vz4h3sjAbL — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) May 31, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The streets of downtown Fresno rang with chants and calls for justice on Sunday afternoon as thousands of people protested the death of George Floyd.The crowd first gathered in front of City Hall, holding signs protesting police brutality. Community leaders spoke about racial inequalities, including in southern Fresno communities.A majority of the crowd wore white shirts and black plants to honor Floyd. The 46-year-old black man died on Memorial Day after prosecutors say a white Minneapolis Police officer pinned him down by the neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now charged with murder and manslaughter.Organizers of the Fresno protest said they have more than 50 volunteer security guards helping keep the peace.Participants then marched through downtown Fresno, stopping at police headquarters, where community leaders spoke once more.