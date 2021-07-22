good samaritan

Good Samaritan helps Fresno officer stop suspect during foot chase

Officer Tarpley said when it was all over, the Good Samaritan thanked him for his police work. He wants to return the gratitude.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police officer wants to thank Good Samaritan who helped stop suspect during chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver helped a Fresno police officer make an arrested last week, and now the department wants to thank the Good Samaritan.

Officer Christopher Tarpley posted a photo on Facebook sharing his appreciation.

Last week, police were called about a man who was threatening a woman with a firearm.

Officer Tarpley was flagged down. When he approached, he saw the suspect running away.

The officer followed him over fences and through backyards before they both ended up on Highway 99. The man ran down the center median, even with other police officers responding to the area.

That's when a passing driver stopped his car and helped bring down the suspect.

Officer Tarpley said when it was all over, the Good Samaritan thanked him for his police work. Now, Tarpley wants to return the gratitude.

"As he walked away, I didn't get the chance to stop what I was doing to be able to talk to him. I wish I had that moment to tell him 'thank you,' and express my gratitude for him intervening and helping us bring everything to a safe conclusion," he said.

If you know the man who helped Officer Tarpley or if you are the Good Samaritan yourself, you're asked to reach out to the Fresno Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnogood samaritanfresno police departmentgood newspolice officer
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SAMARITAN
Good Samaritan shot while intervening in brazen Oakland robbery
Georgia teen rushes to save neighbors after waking to fire
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News