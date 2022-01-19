Fresno Grizzlies unveil 4 alternate identities for 2022 season

BREAKING - We are thrilled to unveil the Alternate Identities that will be taking the field at Chukchansi Park in 2022!



Fresno Growers 🌱 May 7

Fresno Tigers 🐅 June 24

Lowriders de Fresno 🚙 July 8-10

Fresno Tacos 🌮 July 22-24



FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 2022 Minor League Baseball season is just around the corner.On Tuesday, the Fresno Grizzlies announced four alternate identities that they'll take the field with this year.Each identity honors a different aspect of the Central Valley's culture and history as the team celebrates diversity in the community.The Grizzlies will sport hats and uniforms representing the Fresno Growers, Tigers, Low-Riders and of course, the Tacos.The Tigers identity, which may be unfamiliar to fans, is a tribute to the team who originally took the field in 1946 as part of West Coast Negro League Baseball.Fans will be able to purchase hats and uniforms in the coming months.The Fresno Grizzlies season begins April 8.