fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies tickets for 2022 season now on sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The baseball season will soon be in full swing in downtown Fresno.

Tickets for Fresno Grizzlies games are now on sale. This year, the team is promising plenty of memorable moments at the stadium.

Single-game tickets went on sale yesterday with prices starting at $12.

The Grizzlies also released their promotional calendar full of themed events for fans of all ages.

Get ready for "Power Rangers Night" on April 23 and "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night" on August 26.

Fans will also be able to pick up some free pop-it's on May 28.

The Home Opener is set for April 8 at Chukchansi Park against the Stockton Ports.

