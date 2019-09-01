Fresno Grizzlies cancel 'Bark in the Park' because of heat

By
The Fresno Grizzlies announced Sunday they have canceled the 'Bark in the Park' event because of extreme heat.

They scheduled the event to benefit the Valley Animal Center's no-kill shelter, but with temperatures rising above 100 degrees, they decided not to allow dogs at Chukchansi Park.

The team will still play against Albuquerque as scheduled at 5:05 p.m.



The team's Twitter page announced you can get a refund for 'Bark in the Park' tickets by emailing jmartinez@fresnogrizzlies.com.
