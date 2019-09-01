Fresno Grizzlies cancel 'Bark in the Park' because of heat

They scheduled the event to benefit the Valley Animal Center's no-kill shelter, but with temperatures rising above 100 degrees, they decided not to allow dogs at Chukchansi Park.
The team will still play against Albuquerque as scheduled at 5:05 p.m.
Bark In the Park is CANCELLED. With temps >100 we want to ensure the safety of your dogs. We'll not be allowing dogs in the park, but you can still attend the game today & have fun! If you bought tix for Bark In the Park & would like a refund, email jmartinez@fresnogrizzlies.com. pic.twitter.com/Qn6MDAJ6Fs— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) September 1, 2019
The team's Twitter page announced you can get a refund for 'Bark in the Park' tickets by emailing jmartinez@fresnogrizzlies.com.