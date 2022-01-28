fresno grizzlies

Chukchansi Park getting major upgrade ahead of Fresno Grizzlies 2022 season

The downtown Fresno stadium is getting a major upgrade.
EMBED <>More Videos

Chukchansi Park getting major upgrade ahead of Fresno Grizzlies 2022 season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Grizzlies fans will have a lot to look forward to when baseball returns to Chukchansi Park in the spring.

The downtown Fresno stadium is getting a major upgrade.

It'll be easier to keep track of game and player stats with a new 2,000 square foot video board.

There will also be an upgraded sound system, with more than 125 new speakers being installed throughout the ballpark.

These are just a few of the improvements underway to enhance the experience for fans watching live and at home.

"We are jumping ahead in what is literally two decades in technology to a full video board. We have eight HD camera angles so fans will be able to see the game up close in a different direction," said Jonathan Bravo, director of marketing and communications.

"We're talking with our video board company, those cameras will be able to zoom up to 30 times so you'll be able to see everything that's happening on the field and not only will it increase our increase the level of production here in the ballpark but on social media online as well," Bravo said.

Color-changing LED lights are also a part of this upgrade.

Everything will be installed and ready to go for opening day, which is scheduled for April 8. Season tickets are now on sale.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno downtownchukchansi parkbaseballfresno downtownfresno grizzlies
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO GRIZZLIES
Fresno Grizzlies unveil 4 alternate identities for 2022 season
'Chukchansi Park' to remain under new 10-year naming agreement
Fresno Grizzlies challenge Santa Barbara to join Taco Truck Throwdown
Man who was Fresno Grizzlies mascot giving back to community
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Tulare County, deputies say
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
Fresno man sues, blames recalled vehicle for severe injuries
Fire damages Fresno County home
Fresno City Council agrees to purchase 2 more motels to house homeless
38-year-old man arrested after standoff with Fresno police
Kings River snowpack above average for end of January
Show More
12-year-old boy hit by car in southeast Fresno, police say
Body found inside SUV in Porterville, detectives investigating
FUSD to give extra pay to teachers filling staffing shortages
New labor agreement between city, Fresno Police Officers Association
New treatment can help Fresno infant with rare genetic disorder
More TOP STORIES News