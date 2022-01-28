Chukchansi Park getting major upgrade ahead of Fresno Grizzlies 2022 season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Grizzlies fans will have a lot to look forward to when baseball returns to Chukchansi Park in the spring.The downtown Fresno stadium is getting a major upgrade.It'll be easier to keep track of game and player stats with a new 2,000 square foot video board.There will also be an upgraded sound system, with more than 125 new speakers being installed throughout the ballpark.These are just a few of the improvements underway to enhance the experience for fans watching live and at home."We are jumping ahead in what is literally two decades in technology to a full video board. We have eight HD camera angles so fans will be able to see the game up close in a different direction," said Jonathan Bravo, director of marketing and communications."We're talking with our video board company, those cameras will be able to zoom up to 30 times so you'll be able to see everything that's happening on the field and not only will it increase our increase the level of production here in the ballpark but on social media online as well," Bravo said.Color-changing LED lights are also a part of this upgrade.Everything will be installed and ready to go for opening day, which is scheduled for April 8. Season tickets are now on sale.