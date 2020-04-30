fresno grizzlies

Valley dentist making face masks out of Grizzlies jerseys for elderly patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley dentist is taking team-worn jerseys from the Fresno Grizzlies and making masks for his patients.

The team donated their 2018 jerseys to team dentist Dr. Jared Mosley, and Mosley and his staff began turning them into facemasks for older patients who don't have access to masks.

Each donated jersey is able to make 18 masks, and they hope to make at least 300 by the time they're done.


Some masks will also be given to doctors and nurses. Dr. Mosley and his staff are providing emergency services for their patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

