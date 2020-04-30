Valley dentist making face masks out of Grizzlies jerseys for elderly patients

Grizzlies team dentist, Dr. Mosley, DDS, and his staff are making face masks out of our 2018 jerseys for their older patients and for doctors/nurses! 18 masks come from each jersey, and they have a goal of producing 300. Thank you for keeping our community safe and healthy! 🦷😷 pic.twitter.com/BrBmeZuN2m — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) April 29, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley dentist is taking team-worn jerseys from the Fresno Grizzlies and making masks for his patients.The team donated their 2018 jerseys to team dentist Dr. Jared Mosley, and Mosley and his staff began turning them into facemasks for older patients who don't have access to masks.Each donated jersey is able to make 18 masks, and they hope to make at least 300 by the time they're done.Some masks will also be given to doctors and nurses. Dr. Mosley and his staff are providing emergency services for their patients during the COVID-19 crisis.