fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies hiring for several positions at annual job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies are looking to expand their staff for the 2022 season.

The minor league team is holding their annual job fair at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Saturday, February 12, from 10 am to 12 pm.

The team is looking to fill roughly 100 positions, including:

  • Runners
  • Bar Backs
  • Suite Attendants
  • HR Assistant
  • Food Service Utility
  • Warehouse
  • Team Store
  • Cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Servers
  • Bartenders
  • Cashiers Security
  • Guest Services
  • Fun Zone
  • Parking
  • G-Force
  • Video Crew
  • Ticket Office Reps


    • You can bring your resume to the ballpark. You can also apply for specific positions at the Grizzlies' website.

