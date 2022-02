Fresno Grizzlies hiring for several positions at annual job fair

Runners

Bar Backs

Suite Attendants

HR Assistant

Food Service Utility

Warehouse

Team Store

Cooks

Dishwashers

Servers

Bartenders

Cashiers Security

Guest Services

Fun Zone

Parking

G-Force

Video Crew

Ticket Office Reps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies are looking to expand their staff for the 2022 season.The minor league team is holding their annual job fair at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Saturday, February 12, from 10 am to 12 pm.The team is looking to fill roughly 100 positions, including:You can bring your resume to the ballpark. You can also apply for specific positions at the Grizzlies' website