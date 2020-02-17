fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies hiring for game-day staff positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ever dream of working for a baseball team? The Fresno Grizzlies are looking to expand their game-day staff for the 2020 season.

The minor league team is holding their annual job fair at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Saturday, March 7 from 9 am. to 12 pm.

The team is looking to hire roughly 500 employees to staff games and other special events held at the ballpark. Some positions they're looking to fill include ticket office staff, club and suite servers, security and more.

The hourly jobs are open to anyone 18 or older.

Those interested can find applications and a full list of available positions on the Fresno Grizzlies website.

