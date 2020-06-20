FRESNO, Calif. -- In honor of Juneteenth, the Fresno Grizzlies have partnered with local design studio Root General to create a custom T-shirt.
It's a limited edition Fresno Tigers tribute T-shirt.
The Fresno Tigers were a former team that had a short run in the West Coast Negro Baseball League.
They played a couple of games at the Fresno Midget Auto Racing Park back in 1946 before becoming the San Diego Tigers.
Proceeds from the shirt will benefit the Lift Every Voice Mural tour.
If you'd like to purchase the T-shirt, click here.
Fresno Grizzlies create custom Juneteenth T-shirt
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News