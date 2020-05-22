business

Fresno Grizzlies celebrating National Donut Day with sweet deal

The team is partnering with The Rolling Donut and Root General to serve up a quirky concoction on Friday, June 5.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies are providing a sweet deal for National Donut Day this year.

The team is partnering with The Rolling Donut and Root General to serve up a quirky concoction on Friday, June 5.

This year's unique dish will be called "Sour Patch Grizz Mini Donuts," and will be served in front of Root General on Fulton Street.

You can pre-order the sweet and sour donuts until May 31. Your order will also include a Fresno Donut Day t-shirt.

The National Donut Day event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
