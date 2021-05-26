Fresno Grizzlies to open stadium to 100% capacity starting June 15

The minor league team announced Wednesday that they would open the stadium to 100% capacity on June 15, the day California plans to reopen its economy and lose pandemic restrictions.
The Grizzlies will also open the sale of single-game tickets for the entire season on Thursday, May 27, at 10:00 am.
Team officials said the Fresno Social area at the stadium will also reopen. Younger fans will also be able to enjoy the Splash Park at the stadium once again.
The team said they will still offer physically distanced pod seating in some sections of the ballpark.
Part of the state's plan for June 15 is to remove all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of setting. Businesses and venues can open at full capacity if they choose.
The state will also move away from the current reopening tier system. Fresno County is currently in the state's orange tier, and the stadium is open at 33% capacity until June 15.
The Grizzlies are now a Low-A Colorado Rockies affiliate playing exclusively against fellow California teams.
