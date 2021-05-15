Fresno Grizzlies offering COVID-19 vaccine during ballgame

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans who attend Saturday night's Fresno Grizzlies game have the opportunity to get the shot along with some freebies.The clinic is only open to ticket holders and Saturday is the last day people can get the shot at the ballpark.Both adults and some children are eligible to get the shot through a clinic coordinated by UCSF Fresno.Anyone 18 or older who attends will be able to get a free Johnson & Johnson shot at the Cantina down the left-field line.Meanwhile, those between the age of 12 and 17 can take the Pfizer vaccine, which is also available to adults.Those who get Pfizer will have to head over to Fresno City College in three weeks for their second shot.As mentioned, there are some additional incentives to getting vaccinated at the ballpark.Those include a free hot dog, chips, soda and a Grizzlies hat."It is a great way for us to get to give back to our community," says Fresno Grizzlies Marketing Manager Jonathan Bravo. "We have got this fantastic space here that when we ended up starting to talk to the Department of Public Health, it really seemed like a no brainer."Officials with the Fresno Grizzlies estimate that on Friday, at least 30 people got vaccinated.They say the more people get the shot, the quicker they can reopen more of the ballpark.UCSF has set a goal of getting 100 fans vaccinated during the two-day clinic.