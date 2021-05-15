fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies offering COVID-19 vaccine during ballgame

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Grizzlies offering COVID-19 vaccine during game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans who attend Saturday night's Fresno Grizzlies game have the opportunity to get the shot along with some freebies.

The clinic is only open to ticket holders and Saturday is the last day people can get the shot at the ballpark.

Both adults and some children are eligible to get the shot through a clinic coordinated by UCSF Fresno.

Anyone 18 or older who attends will be able to get a free Johnson & Johnson shot at the Cantina down the left-field line.

Meanwhile, those between the age of 12 and 17 can take the Pfizer vaccine, which is also available to adults.

Those who get Pfizer will have to head over to Fresno City College in three weeks for their second shot.

As mentioned, there are some additional incentives to getting vaccinated at the ballpark.

Those include a free hot dog, chips, soda and a Grizzlies hat.

"It is a great way for us to get to give back to our community," says Fresno Grizzlies Marketing Manager Jonathan Bravo. "We have got this fantastic space here that when we ended up starting to talk to the Department of Public Health, it really seemed like a no brainer."

Officials with the Fresno Grizzlies estimate that on Friday, at least 30 people got vaccinated.

They say the more people get the shot, the quicker they can reopen more of the ballpark.

UCSF has set a goal of getting 100 fans vaccinated during the two-day clinic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinefresno grizzlies
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO GRIZZLIES
Fresno Grizzlies challenge Santa Barbara to join Taco Truck Throwdown
Man who was Fresno Grizzlies mascot giving back to community
Fresno Grizzlies host Military Appreciation Night
What to know as Grizzlies reopen fully to fans
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News