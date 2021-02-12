crime

Fresno Police seize 10 guns after chase, detain 6 suspects

Police say the suspects are known gang members.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have detained six people after a short pursuit that ended in northeast Fresno.

Officers were attempting to stop 3 cars near Friant and Highway 41 on Thursday afternoon.

They say two cars pulled over along Nees and Blackstone, but the driver in a third vehicle led officers on a short pursuit .

That car ultimately stopped at the Audubon Court apartments.

Police have seized 10 guns so far, and say the suspects are known gang members.

There weren't any injuries during the pursuit.
