Ceremony held to honor 2021 inductees for Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of Fresno's most iconic athletes have been inducted into the city's hall of fame.

A special dinner reception was held in northwest Fresno to celebrate the five new inductees.

The class of 2021 includes Floyd Buchanan, Clovis Unified's first superintendent, Phil Casey, who worked as a race car mechanic for more than three decades, Kim Maher, a standout shortstop for Fresno State's softball team and Olympic Gold medalist and Kevin Sutherland, a professional golfer on the PGA tour and the 1961 Fresno City College Baseball team.

Wednesday's event also included a presentation on the new Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame exhibit coming soon.

"We have over 130 athletes and 24 teams that are in the hall of fame but we've never had a place to really tell their story," says Fresno Hall of Fame Project Chairman Walt Byrd. "In a partnership with Fresno State, Fresno County Office of Education, we now have a project under construction in the Save Mart Center."

The Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame at the Save Mart Center is set to open its doors in January of 2022.
