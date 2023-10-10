Jewish church and business in Fresno vandalized, police investigating as hate incidents

The incidents come after a surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, which has escalated into the Israel-Hamas war.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating two incidents in the city targeting the Jewish community.

Authorities say the first happened at about 6 am Tuesday at the Temple Beth Israel on Maroa and Herndon in Northwest Fresno.

An employee noticed glass in the front door was broken by a rock. They also found a backpack with more rocks left behind.

Police are investigating it as a hate incident but say there are no current indications it is a hate crime.

The second incident happened at the Noah's Ark Restaurant and Bakery on Barstow Ave. near First St. in Northeast Fresno.

Police say at about 8:30 am, an employee saw two windows broken and a note threatening Jewish-owned businesses. Police are investigating this case as a hate crime.

The two incidents come after a surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel over the weekend, which has escalated into the Israel-Hamas war.

Officials say at least 900 people have died and 2,600 others have been injured in Israel. At least 14 Americans have been killed.

During an address Tuesday, President Joe Biden said, "We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens -- defend itself and respond to this attack."

Fresno police have not directly connected the hate incidents to the war. Investigators are asking anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.