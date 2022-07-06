Police investigating hate incident against Fresno family

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --An alarming incident aimed at a northeast Fresno family over the weekend is raising concerns.A Black family was the target of a racially-charged hate incident.A mannequin head painted in blackface was thrown in their yard.It has a belt tied around the neck portion, resembling a noose.The family posted the photos to social media, saying they're the only Black family on the block and that finding the mannequin head in their yard was very upsetting.They filed a police report and the Fresno Police Department is investigating this as a hate incident.The Fresno NAACP is also concerned with the racist act."This is not the norm. This is someone who thought they could get away with this," said Steven Taylor. "We have a personal responsibility to speak out, we have a personal and moral obligation to speak against hate groups, images."We talked to the family - they weren't ready to speak on camera, but say they're thankful for the support they've received from the community and they hope whoever did this gets caught.Police have interviewed the family and are searching for the person or people responsible for this unsettling incident.