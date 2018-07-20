CALIFORNIA

Fresno HEAT investigators recover rare antique motorcycle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators with the Fresno Heat helped recover a rare antique motorcycle from a home in Los Angeles County.

According to a Facebook post on the Fresno HEAT page, on July 19th HEAT Investigators recovered a 1909 Excelsior Auto Cycle during a month-long investigation that led them to the home.


The Excelsior Auto Cycle is one of three in the United States and 10 in the world with a value in excess of $100,000.

Investigators plan on reuniting the rightful owner with the stolen property soon.

Any one with information about the theft is asked to contact the HEAT office at (559) 294-9823.
