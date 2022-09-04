Water safety urged amid extreme heat in Valley for Labor Day Weekend

Keeping safety in mind, park rangers want to remind people to stay hydrated and practice good habits in the water.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This extreme heat has people rushing down to the water.

With their ice chest filled with drinks, a nice setup in the shade and easy access to the lake, they join several other families trying to stay cool in the triple-digit temperatures.

"It's really hot, but it's worth it because you're on the lake with your family and you've got inner tubes and skiing," says Raul Vera. "All that, you can't beat it."

Life jackets can be rented for free from the park and people are encouraged to swim at La Playa where a lifeguard is on duty every weekend and holiday.

From jet skiers to boaters, everyone wanted to be in or near the water Saturday afternoon.

On the shore, rangers want people to stay out of direct sunlight as much as possible.

"Also, with the water being low, we don't have a lot of shade, especially during the heat of the day," says Ranger Steve Barber. "If you're going to come out and you want to camp out next to the shoreline for the day with your family, you need to bring your own shade."

The boat ramps stayed busy throughout the day and so did the beach, but most people are planning on heading home before the park closes at 10.

"A lot of camping reservations have been canceled because of the heat," Barber said. "If you're going to stay in a tent and you don't expect the temperature to get lower than 90 degrees after sunset, you're probably not going to be enjoying your stay very much."