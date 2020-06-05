Fresno temperature reaches 106 degrees, breaking records

The city's high temperature reached 106 degrees on Thursday evening, breaking previous records for the day.
The National Weather Service in Hanford tweeted out at 5:30 pm that the city's temperature at the time was 105 degrees, which was tied with the record high maximum temperature for the date with 2016.
5:31 PM PDT - Record high temperature tied at Fresno today. High so far is 105 degrees, which tied the record high maximum temperature for the date (June 4th) in 2016. https://t.co/Xl1QewDbgJ #CAwx— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 5, 2020
But the mercury kept rising, and shortly after that, the temperature reached 106 degrees, topping the previous record and no doubt leaving many Fresnans sweating.
NWS Hanford also said the heat on Thursday broke records in Madera and Merced.
It wasn't a surprise to Valley meteorologists, who had predicted record soaring temperatures earlier in the week.
Some cities, including Fresno, have already opened cooling centers to help residents find relief.
Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.