Fresno opening cooling centers Saturday as temperatures reach triple-digits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you feeling the burn, Fresno residents?The National Weather Service in Hanford issued an Excessive Heat Watch through July 13. The city of Fresno is opening cooling centers on Saturday to help people escape the heat.770 N. San PabloFresno, CA 93728Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.760 Mayor AvenueFresno, CA 93706Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.Fresno city officials say the centers will not allow the use of recreational equipment or games to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.