Fresno High School celebrates 130 years serving students, community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno High School celebrated 130 years of teaching and serving the community Tuesday night.The school opened its historic Royce Hall and cafeteria to the public to showcase the campus and its students and staff throughout generations.Some of the mementos on display date back to the early 1900s."Sometimes as a student, you forget how old this school is and how rich the history is so sometimes," said Fresno High School senior, Darron McCorvey. "It's important to take a moment and stroll down and see different types of things at Fresno High School."The JROTC and choir put on a short performance before taking alumni, former staff, and community members on a tour, remembering some of the great moments of Fresno High's legacy.The ceremony also included a rededication ceremony for the Harry Coffee All American Athletes Blankets before the basketball league opener.