Fresno High School celebrates 9 new additions to Wall of Champions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New additions joined the more than 140 members of Fresno High School's Wall of Champions on Wednesday night.

The annual dinner honoring legends and legacies of the school returned for the first time since 2019.

It's a tradition that started back in 2007.

Nine notable alumni of the school were honored during the event, including Sean Halton.

"My years here at Fresno High were very special for a lot of reasons. It's great to see former coaches and teammates. A lot of love to the Fresno High community, especially the Papi family," said Halton.

Halton played one season in Major League Baseball.

His first career hit was actually off of Selma native Matt Garza.

Other honorees included Kathy and Karen Devaney, Steve Jorde, Kenny Perry, Hal Thomas, Dan Trafican, Howard Craghead, and Jim Blewett.

Blewett actually coached Jackie Robinson.

Action News Sports Director Stephen Hicks served as the emcee of the event.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.