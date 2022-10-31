Man dies after crashing stolen car down embankment on Highway 99, investigation underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man died driving a stolen car down an embankment on Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue Monday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP says they received a call around sometime before 1 p.m. of the stolen vehicle crashing down an embankment.

They say the driver misjudged the the off ramp at a high rate of speed and the car rolled over on its side.

The driver died during the crash, CHP said.

CHP is investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor at this time.