Fresno Fire investigating several highway fires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple fires broke out along highways in Fresno on Monday.

One of them burned on the side of Highway 180 near Blackstone Ave.

"Resources were actually stretched really thin earlier today. We had multiple vegetation fires along the Hwy 180, Hwy 168, Hwy 99 corridor," said Deputy Chief Tim Fulmer, of the Fresno Fire Department.

The lush green grass seen throughout California earlier this year brought on by record rain is now dry and once sparked, fire can spread rapidly.

CalTrans is doing what it can to minimize the fire risk and keep the sides and medians of roadways clear.

"We don't usually start our mowing operations until we know the rain is gone, that helps minimize how many times we respond back to an area," said Elizabeth Yelton, a Cal Trans spokeswoman.

She says there is more overgrown grass to deal with this year, but the size of the landscaping crew is the same so it could take some time for them to get to it all.

"When it comes to the slopes, when it comes to your on and off ramps, that's a little different because that has to be hand landscaped," said Yelton.

The several fires that popped up in Fresno on Monday are under investigation.

"If anybody sees any fires or illegal activity around those fires, everybody has a cell phone and everybody has a camera. Take pictures and get it over to Fresno PD or Fresno Fire. Our arson investigators will come out and thoroughly investigate," said Fulmer.

