1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in central Fresno.Officers say they responded to calls of someone being hit by a vehicle in the area of Ashlan and First shortly before 8 pm on Friday.When authorities arrived they found the victim in the road.The person died at the scene.Police continue to look for clues about the suspected driver who may have been in a red truck.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.