FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in central Fresno.
Officers say they responded to calls of someone being hit by a vehicle in the area of Ashlan and First shortly before 8 pm on Friday.
When authorities arrived they found the victim in the road.
The person died at the scene.
Police continue to look for clues about the suspected driver who may have been in a red truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run
Fresno Police say the suspected driver may have been in a red truck.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News